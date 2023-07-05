× Expand VMFA “Kin II (Oh Damballa)” (detail), 2008, Whitfield Lovell (American, born Bronx, NY), conté on paper, paper flags, 30 x 22 1/2 in., Mott-Warsh Collection

Be transported by Whitfield Lovell’s evocative multisensory installations, conté drawings, and assemblages. Whitfield Lovell: Passages is the most comprehensive exhibition to date of this renowned contemporary artist’s works, which contemplate the ordinary lives and extraordinary journeys of the African American experience while raising universal questions about identity, memory, and America’s collective heritage. Two artists. Two exhibitions. One Ticket. Your ticket includes access to both “Whitfield Lovell: Passages” and “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village.” Tickets are now available at www.VMFA.museum: $12 adults, $10 for seniors 65+, and $8 for youth 7–17 and college students with ID. Museums for All participants can purchase combined tickets to these two special exhibitions at the reduced price of $2 each with a limit of four tickets per Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.