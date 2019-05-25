White Squirrel 5K and fun run

EVENT DETAILS AND SCHEDULE: The 2019 White Squirrel Festival 5K Race and Fun Run coincides with the 2019 White Squirrel Festival in downtown Brevard, North Carolina. Brevard is 151 this year!

The race course starts and finishes in downtown Brevard near the Post Office on West Main Street. The course will treat runners to a mix of historic homes, the railroad arts district, farm land and the scenic beauty of the Sylvan Valley and the surrounding mountains.

The 2019 White Squirrel Festival Race and Fun Run begins at 8am. Same day registration begins at 6.30 am.