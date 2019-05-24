Featuring two-and-a-half days of great live music, crafts, and food the White Squirrel Festival in Downtown Brevard, NC is the perfect way to experience everything this charming mountain community has to offer. Best of all it’s FREE! It has earned the reputation for showcasing many undiscovered artists and utilizing the abundant talent in the region. Whether it is Jazz, Bluegrass, Singer-Songwriter, or Rock and Roll, the eclectic music in this beautiful setting provides something for everyone. See whitesquirrelfestival.com for more info.