A timeless tale of joy and goodwill filled with Irving Berlin’s call songs, topped off with glorious dancing and lots of snow makes this a show a holiday classic for all audiences! Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is the story of Bob and Phil, two showbiz buddies putting on a production in a picturesque Vermont Inn after World War II. In the bargain, these two meet their perfect mates, who happen to be sisters and honor their beloved army general. Full of romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family!