Whimsical Woods Family Adventure

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Spend an enchanted evening at Chimney Rock. Our friends at Street Creature Puppets will lead a lantern-building workshop using all recycled materials. Then, join a magical puppet parade through the evening forest with your own handmade lantern and meet some of Street Creature’s giant puppets made of reclaimed recycling items.

Crafts, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8286259611
