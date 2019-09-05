Wheel Thrown Pottery

This 6-week class, Beginning Pottery, will introduce basic to advanced wheel-throwing techniques. Beginners will start with centering the clay, and throwing cylinders and bowls. Returning students will continue to refine their personal style, learn advanced techniques and focus on individual projects. Glaze application and decoration will be explored as a group. Registration: $135 and students will also be charged a $15 materials fee at the beginning of class. Class will meet on September 5, 12, 19, 26, October 3 & 10. Ages 14 and up. Students will meet Weekly from 6PM - 8PM.