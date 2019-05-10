What goes HOP in the Night!
The North Carolina Arboretum 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, North Carolina 28806
Join us for a fun, family-friendly “HOPportunity” as we discover which amphibians are more active at night, while also enjoying tasty treats and local brews. Participants will listen and learn how to identify frogs by their nocturnal sounds, as well as see live animal demonstrations with different frog and salamander species. Take a guided evening hike to hear gray treefrogs and other species.
Info
The North Carolina Arboretum 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, North Carolina 28806