Blowing Rock Art and History Museum Previous years "Wet Paint Sale"

Following the Plein Air Festival, four days of painting "en plein air," painters are invited to display their completed works at the "Wet Paint" Art Show & Sale. Collectors and the public are invited to attend this impressive display of Plein Air paintings to both view and purchase the unique works that highlight the incredible beauty of the High Country. Past Wet Paint Sales have included both emerging as well as established professional artists. They are a unique opportunity to purchase art of Blowing Rock landmarks and meet the artists, all while contributing to our community outreach and education programs.