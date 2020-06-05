× Expand WLAST Committee WLAST Committee

With the health and safety of our artists and patrons in mind, the 2020 Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour has been turned into a virtual online event. Beginning June 5 and ongoing through 2020, visit www.wlast.org to view the studio tour artists and a virtual gallery of their artwork. You’ll also find links to video interviews with the artists and information about the processes they use to create their art. Make sure to click on the links to their websites, Etsy shops, or other sites where you can purchase their art. So, for this year, stay home, stay safe – but please do view, enjoy, and buy art!