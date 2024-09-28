West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival

We are excited to announce that the 2024 festival will again take place at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29st.

Saturday 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Admission

Admission ($25) includes wine glass, wine tasting (21 and over). Tickets available online or at the door.

No pets, no outside food or drinks permitted.

MUSIC

Saturday

West Virginia University Jazz Ensemble 1 – 11:00

Morgantown Jazz Orchestra – 12:30

WVU Faculty Jazz Group – 2:20

Indestructible featuring Roger Humphries – 4:05

Kenny Garrett Songs From the Ancestors – 6:00

Sunday

Marshall University Jazz Ensemble 1 – 12:30

Dave Braham Trio – 2:10

Curtis Johnson and CJ5 – 3:50

fo/mo/deep – 5:30

West Virginia Wine and Jazz Fest, Inc. is a nonprofit organization – 501(c)4 status – that seeks to return the proceeds from the annual festival back to the community in various ways. These include endowed scholarships to the WVU School of Music, sponsorship of educational endeavors and classes at WVU, free concerts for area middle/high schools, sponsorship of various student and community organizations that assist with the festival.