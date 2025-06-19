West Virginia State Folk Festival

Glenville 99 East Main Street 26351, West Virginia

Join us each year -- beginning the third Thursday in June -- as the city of Glenville, West Virginia, takes on a marvelous change reminiscent of the old days. See antique cars, the Folk Festival Belles, quilt shows, and Appalachian arts and crafts. Your ears will be treated to the sweet sounds of banjo and fiddle contests, jam sessions in the streets, old-time gospel singing, and oral traditions.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Dance
