The West Virginia Bigfoot Festival is an exciting three-day event from June 27th to 29th in Sutton, WV, at Holly Gray Park.

This year, Backroads of Appalachia, Jeep Babes WV with Wheeling for Hope and the Bigfoot Festival have partnered to bring folks to engage in off-road adventures with your 4WD vehicles on June 28th-29th, orchestrated by Backroads of Appalachia.

On both days, delve into the mysterious world of Bigfoot by joining the Bigfoot Cruise and Hunt across the scenic terrains of Braxton and Webster counties. Journey along routes carefully mapped out by Backroads of Appalachia. Don't forget to use recommended navigation apps like OnX Off-Road and Gaia GPS to guide your exploration, with route files accessible post check-in at the festival. See BOA website/app for .gpx download

On June 29th from 10AM-2PM both Jeep Babes WV for Wheeling for Hope and Backroads of Appalachia will be hosting a 4WD and off-road/overland vehicle show at Holly Gray Park to bring more excitement to the festival. We invite all off-road and overland enthusiasts this year to enter your vehicle for judging and awards.

As the event gathers more attendees each year, expect to be immersed in a vibrant atmosphere with a plethora of attractions. Local and visiting food trucks will offer a variety of culinary delights, and vendors will present an array of items for purchase. Discover unique Bigfoot souvenirs to commemorate your adventure, and meet Bigfoot historians who will share enigmatic tales and legends. Adding to the festive ambiance, enjoy live music performances that promise to entertain throughout the event.

The Bigfoot Festival offers a perfect blend of outdoor excitement, cultural education, and community celebration, catering to both adventure seekers and folklore enthusiasts alike. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and experience the legendary Bigfoot in an environment filled with fun and discovery.

$10/gate fee per vehicle

$50/show fee per vehicle

For more info contact:

Jedediah Smith - Backroads of Appalachia: 304-992-4717

Michelle Riser - Wheeling for Hope: 304-731-5710