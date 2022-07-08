Known for his distinguished career with the School of Filmmaking at UNC’s School of the Arts, as well as his role as a nominator for the Academy Awards, the festival’s 2022 film curator, Dale Pollock, continues the festival’s reputation for presenting memorable and celebrated films from around the world. This season’s Weicholz Global Film Series (Schaefer Center, 7pm) features films that are told from a child’s point of view:

Playground (Un monde) (July 8)

Belfast (July 13)

When Pomegranates Howl (July 20)

On the Water (Vee peal) (July 28)