Webinar- Traditional Ornament Making

Online , North Carolina

In this online winter workshop, museum director LeAnne Johnson will discuss traditions of ornament making from the colonial era as well as the early 1900s, and demonstrate how to make traditional ornaments to decorate your home for the holidays. Using simple foods and spices, LeAnne will go over the steps in making aromatic and colorful decorations for your home or Christmas tree. A PDF with instructions will be provided to each participant.

$5 for SVM members and $10 for Non Members

