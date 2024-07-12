Waynesville Summer Street Dances

× Expand Amie Newsome, HCTDA Families and spectators look on as other dance in the corn-meal covered Main Street.

Swing, stomp, and spin along with our mountain community at Waynesville’s Summer Street Dances, a cherished tradition brimming with Haywood hospitality! Dance your way into the 100+ year history of families gathering to watch traditional dance teams, listen to live bluegrass, and cut the rug––or, in this case, the street.