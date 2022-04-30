Waterford Craft School: Splint Bird House Workshop

× Expand Waterford Craft School Splint Bird House

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area

Weave a natural fiber birdhouse for your feathered friends just in time for nesting season! The workshop is led by Waterford Craft School instructor Pamela Foster. The $95 fee includes tuition, materials and park admission. Take a self-guided hike in the morning to enjoy the spring flora and valley views, then cap off your visit with this fun project. Workshop participants are encouraged to bring a packed lunch or snack. To register, please visit the Waterford Craft School website at https://craftschool.waterfordfoundation.org/product/splint-bird-house/.

Pamela Foster has been weaving for over 40 years. She specializes in wicker restoration but weaves all types of chair seats, including splint, cane, rush, bamboo, rattan, willow and grasses. She has woven seats for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and restored a wicker sled for the Loudoun Museum. She has also been reproducing Gustav Stickley wicker lampshades for over 25 years, which are sold nationwide. She has been teaching for the Waterford Craft School since its inception in 2016.