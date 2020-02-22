Waterfall Hike at Grove Stone and Sand Quarry

Enjoy visiting the small, but beautiful, waterfall on Falls Branch, located within the boundaries of Grove Stone and Sand Quarry. This loop hike will ramble through parts of the quarry closed to the general public as well as portions of the quarry’s nature preserve set up by their resource managers.The hike will be led by the museum’s veteran hike leaders, who know the extensive history of the Swannanoa Valley, as well as Jason Conner, the quarry’s environmental specialist, who has extensive knowledge of the land, topography, and geology of the valley.

Grove Stone and Sand Company was originally founded by E.W. Grove to supply rock and other materials to the many structures he built in and around Asheville, such as the Grove Park Inn, Grove Arcade, and Grovemont-on-Swannanoa. The Quarry is still in operation and has some of the best views of the North Fork Valley/Asheville Watershed.

Difficulty: Difficult, 3.5 miles. Although not a long hike, the first half is very steep and rocky with poor footing, some bushwacking, and potential blow downs requiring crawling over, under, and around on steep slopes. This hike is recommended only for experienced hikers.

Cost: $25 members/$35 nonmembers

