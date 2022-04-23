Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Black Mountain

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum An early 20th-century view of Black Mountain's downtown train depot.

Learn the history of Black Mountain and the Swannanoa Valley on this walking tour! Museum staff will lead attendees through historic State Street, Cherry Street and Black Mountain Avenue, relaying the history of several buildings and discussing topics including the building of the Swannanoa Tunnel and the disastrous downtown fire of 1912.

Location: Attendees will meet at the Swannanoa Valley Museum (223 West State Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711)

Timing: Tour begins at 1:00pm, and last approximately 1.5 hours

Cost: FREE to museum members with promo code, $10 for general admission (some fees apply).

Register Here: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/walking-tours-of-historic-downtown-black-mountain/