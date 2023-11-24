Walking in a Winter Wonderland
to
Clearbrook Park 112 Clearbrook Drive, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624
Date: November 24 , 2023 - January 1, 2024
Location: Clearbrook Park
Presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and Small Solutions Heating & Air Conditioning.
A lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbook Park. Highlights include hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and an wonderful computer controlled display coordinated with music.
Info
Clearbrook Park 112 Clearbrook Drive, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624
Kids & Family