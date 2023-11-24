Walking in a Winter Wonderland

to

Clearbrook Park 112 Clearbrook Drive, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624

Date: November 24 , 2023 - January 1, 2024

Location: Clearbrook Park

Presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and Small Solutions Heating & Air Conditioning.

A lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbook Park. Highlights include hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and an wonderful computer controlled display coordinated with music.

Info

Clearbrook Park 112 Clearbrook Drive, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624
Kids & Family
540-665-5600
to
Google Calendar - Walking in a Winter Wonderland - 2023-11-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walking in a Winter Wonderland - 2023-11-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walking in a Winter Wonderland - 2023-11-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walking in a Winter Wonderland - 2023-11-24 00:00:00 ical