Walking in a Winter Wonderland

You’ll be delighted by this light show that lets you see fantastic displays and music along the paved path at Clearbrook Park. Take your time enjoying the sights and sounds of the season along the magical stroll through a winter wonderland. Clearbrook Park’s annual light show is a tradition sure to create lasting memories!

Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.

PARKING: Please enter at the Clearbrook Pool parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road.

130 Poolside Drive, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624