Walk to the Wreckage

Join Rich Velletri for a hike to the wreckage of an old military aircraft that crashed in the early 1960s and learn about details of the fateful flight. This six mile round trip hike is rated as difficult and over mountainous rocky terrain but with some nice views. The route to the crash site will be along the Appalachian Trail and will require some bushwhacking. Dress for all weather conditions, bring food and water. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.