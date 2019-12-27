Walk On the Wild Side

to Google Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Come discover where animals go in the winter by looking for evidence left behind. Join Kathie Driscoll as we take a walk on the wild side. Wear warm clothes for outdoor exploration. After, we will make our own tracks! Appropriate for children ages 5 to 8. Advanced paid registration is required. $3/Member, $6/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
434-325-8169
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Walk On the Wild Side - 2019-12-27 13:00:00