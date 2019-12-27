Walk On the Wild Side
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Come discover where animals go in the winter by looking for evidence left behind. Join Kathie Driscoll as we take a walk on the wild side. Wear warm clothes for outdoor exploration. After, we will make our own tracks! Appropriate for children ages 5 to 8. Advanced paid registration is required. $3/Member, $6/Non-Member.
