Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South

to

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711

A historic walking tour of the grounds of the historic Oteen hospital, including a visit to the Western Regional Archives, now housed in a historic dormitory on the grounds of the hospital. Tour guides will be historians Jeff Futch and Heather South of the Western Regional Archives.

Location: Registrants will receive information about the meeting location.

Cost: $35 per event for general admission, $25 for museum members with a promo code. Some fees apply. Email svmvolunteer@gmail.com for the promo code.

Info

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
Education & Learning, History
828-669-9566
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South - 2022-06-08 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South - 2022-06-08 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South - 2022-06-08 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South - 2022-06-08 10:30:00 ical