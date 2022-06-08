Walk through History: Oteen Hospital and the Western Regional Archives, with Jeff Futch and Heather South

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Oteen Hospital

A historic walking tour of the grounds of the historic Oteen hospital, including a visit to the Western Regional Archives, now housed in a historic dormitory on the grounds of the hospital. Tour guides will be historians Jeff Futch and Heather South of the Western Regional Archives.

Location: Registrants will receive information about the meeting location.

Cost: $35 per event for general admission, $25 for museum members with a promo code. Some fees apply. Email svmvolunteer@gmail.com for the promo code.