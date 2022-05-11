A Walk Through History: Lake Tomahawk

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Lake Tomahawk, Black Mountain

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was an ambitious employment and infrastructure program created by President Roosevelt in 1935, during the bleakest years of the Great Depression. Over its eight years of existence, the WPA put roughly 8.5 million Americans to work. One of these projects was Lake Tomahawk. Learn about this fascinating history while taking a walk around the lake. We will discuss the creation of the lake and its history from its inception in 1936 to the present. Meeting place tbd. $25 for members, $35 for non-members.