Walk through History: Lake June of Grovemont

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center A historic image of Lake June

Walk through History: Lake June, with Alan Dye, Board Chair of The Swannanoa Community Council

Take a guided walking tour of the early 20th century site of the former Lake June, a man-made lake that was once part of the Grovemont-On-Swannanoa planned community developed by E.W. Grove in 1924. Once a popular recreation spot, by mid century the lake had drained away and gradually the land had become overgrown with invasive species like kudzu, english ivy and multiflora rose. The tour unearths the ruins of a lakehouse and stone pillars that were once part of the development surrounding the lake, as well as a more mysterious site that has been dubbed “The Spring House” and may be the last remnants of a homestead of unknown age. As the tour moves through the 2.35 acre site, the guides will point out the ways in which the land, the historical remnants and plants and animals tell a story of change and resilience and the hidden history that lies in our midst.

This walk is fairly easy but may not be fully accessible for those with mobility issues. Boots are recommended.

Location: Registrants will receive information about the meeting location ahead of the event.

$35 for general admission, $25 for museum members with a promo code. Some fees apply.

Register here: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/walk-through-history-series/