A Walk Through Geologic Time

Take a walk through the geologic history of our Earth with a Virginia Master Naturalist. Stroll through 4.6 billion years of Earth history and learn when life began, when it flourished and when catastrophic events altered the course of life on the planet. Examine fossils and hold ancient rocks from the region in your hands. Explore how continental drift determined the history of our rocks, and how those billions of years of history gave rise to our beautiful Appalachian Mountains. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail and this program are accessible for visually impaired and blind participants.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website at http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit our website page at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation.

$10/car parking fee.