A Walk Through Geologic Time

Take a walk through the geologic history of our Earth with a Virginia Master Naturalist. Stroll through 4.6 billion years of geologic history and learn when life began, when it flourished, and when catastrophic events altered the course of life on the planet. Examine fossils and hold ancient rocks from the region in your hands. Explore how continental drift determined the history of our rocks and how those billions of years of history gave rise to our beautiful Appalachian Mountains. The trail and program are accessible for visually impaired and blind participants. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.