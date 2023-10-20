× Expand Walhalla Oktoberfest

We look forward to you joining us October 20-22, 2023 for a Walhalla Oktoberfest celebration better than ever!

Oktoberfest is a wonderful fall celebration of Walhalla's German heritage with something fun for everyone! Each year, thousands of people come to Walhalla to experience Oktoberfest!

Listen to the OOPS Polka Band while munching on a bratwurst with kraut. Enjoy a refreshing mug of cold German beer. Reunite with old friends. Join the dance floor for the always fun "chicken dance". Explore our amazing arts & crafts with vendors from all over the Southeast. And don't forget an apple dumpling for dessert!

The kids will love our carnival rides and games as well as a delicious funnel cake!

​There's truly something for everyone at the Walhalla Oktoberfest!