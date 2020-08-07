Waldensian Festival 2020

On the second weekend of August, 1689, Waldenses from Peidmonte, Italy rose from three years of peril to return to their homeland and rebuild their lives. We are so lucky to have been able to celebrate the Glorious Return with you, and Waldensian Settlements across the world, for 44 years now. From wine making that originated in those small valleys of Italy, to live music of yesterday and tomorrow, the Waldensian Festival brings locals and visitors together to celebrate this unique history and culture we have been so fortunate to carry on.