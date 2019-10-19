Wade's Mill Annual Apple Butter Festival

We'll be making apple butter the old-fashioned way, slow simmered in a 130+ year old copper pot over an open fire. Take a turn stirring with the long-handled wooden paddle and take home a fresh jar.

Explore Wade’s Mill’s three floors of historic milling equipment and museum displays to learn about the history and tradition of grist milling in the Shenandoah Valley. Our 100% natural, stone-ground flours, grits, cornmeals and mixes will be available in the Mill Shop.

Enjoy demonstrations and handmade crafts by local artisans including blacksmithing, broom making, alpaca wool products, pottery, stained glass, lavender products, rocks and gems, jewelry, wood turning and more.

Music by The New Corner Grocery and Bluegrass Band

Fresh Wade’s Mill bread baked in our outdoor oven

Demonstrations from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit

Rocks Money Pit award winning BBQ

The Raphine Volunteer Fire Company’s famous BBQ chicken

Authentic chuck wagon fruit cobblers cooked in a Dutch oven over an open fire

Wine from Rockbridge Vineyard

Cider from Halycon Days Cider Company

Local food products including apples, chestnuts, fresh bread and natural pet treats

Free admission and parking.