What story will you tell?

GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATRE, THE STATE PROFESSIONAL THEATRE OF WEST VIRGINIA, IS PROUD TO OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR THEIR SECOND ANNUAL VOICES OF APPALACHIA NEW PLAY FESTIVAL. THE GOAL OF THIS OPEN SUBMISSIONS PROCESS IS TO COLLECT NEW WORKS FROM ACROSS THE REGION TO TELL THE STORIES OF LIFE IN APPALACHIA. WE ARE AIMING TO PRODUCE ONE 30-MINUTE ONE ACT AND THREE 10-MINUTE SHORT PLAYS.

THE WINNERS OF THIS YEAR’S CONTEST WILL RECEIVE $500 FOR THE ONE ACT AND $200 FOR THE SHORT PLAYS, PLUS A MINIMALLY STAGED PRODUCTION OF THEIR PLAY AT GVT, LOCATED IN THE “COOLEST SMALL TOWN IN AMERICA” LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA.

THE FINAL SELECTIONS WILL PREMIERE AS PART OF THE 2024 VOICES OF APPALACHIA PLAY FESTIVAL, FEBRUARY 23 & 24, 2024 AT GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATRE, THE STATE PROFESSIONAL THEATRE OF WEST VIRGINIA. THROUGH THIS FESTIVAL, GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATRE ENCOURAGES CREATIVITY AND ADVANCES ITS MISSION TO FACILITATE STORIES FOR AND BY THE PEOPLE OF OUR REGION.

SUBMISSIONS FOR THE 2024 APPALACHIAN VOICES PLAY FESTIVAL ARE DUE DECEMBER 1, 2023. PLEASE SEE FURTHER GUIDELINES BELOW. GOOD LUCK, AND THANK YOU FOR LETTING US READ YOUR WORK.

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre

LOCATED IN THE NORTH CENTRAL REGION OF APPALACHIA GVT OFFERS SOME OF THE BEST ENTERTAINMENT IN THE STATE AND SURROUNDING REGIONS. GVT BRINGS PROFESSIONAL ARTISTS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO SHARE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTIONS AND ENRICH THE VIBRANT ARTS COMMUNITY OF WEST VIRGINIA.