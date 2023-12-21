VMFA Shop Holiday Bazaar

It’s our first Holiday Bazaar! Experience festive shopping that celebrates art and culture. You’ll find unique gifts for everyone on your list. Plus, discover five local artisans showcasing their handcrafted items, from jewelry and home décor to accessories and more. We’ll feature the following artists: Todd Parsons Designs, Claybrook Pottery, Morgan Gilbreath, Ware for Life Pottery, and Bibelot Jewelry. VMFA members save 10%.

No tickets or registration required.