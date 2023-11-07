First Tuesdays of the Month | 11 am – 11:30am

In-person | Meet at Visitor Services

Free; no registration required

Virtual; registration via Zoom required

Explore three art objects in 30 minutes. VMFA’s “3 in 30” programs are offered on the first Tuesday (in-person) and Thursday (virtually) of every month*. Curators and educators discuss works in the permanent collection and in special exhibitions, considering different themes found across the collection, artistic movements, or a single artist’s body of work. “3 in 30 PLUS” is an expanded version of this program where two speakers come together to present a program that is one-hour long. The “3 in 30” programs are free and open to the public.

*Exceptions to this schedule may occur if a holiday falls on the first Tuesday of the month. Please check the website in advance.