VMFA’s “3 in 30” Programs
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
First Tuesdays of the Month | 11 am – 11:30am
In-person | Meet at Visitor Services
Free; no registration required
Virtual; registration via Zoom required
Explore three art objects in 30 minutes. VMFA’s “3 in 30” programs are offered on the first Tuesday (in-person) and Thursday (virtually) of every month*. Curators and educators discuss works in the permanent collection and in special exhibitions, considering different themes found across the collection, artistic movements, or a single artist’s body of work. “3 in 30 PLUS” is an expanded version of this program where two speakers come together to present a program that is one-hour long. The “3 in 30” programs are free and open to the public.
*Exceptions to this schedule may occur if a holiday falls on the first Tuesday of the month. Please check the website in advance.