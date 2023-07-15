VMFA Art After Hours: Our Village

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220

Celebrate community in a museum-wide event that includes music, dancing, art, culture, West African–inspired food, and more. You must be 21 or older to purchase tickets. Tickets: $55 each (VMFA members $45 each). Blues Village VIP Tickets: $175 pair (VMFA members $160 pair).

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
to
