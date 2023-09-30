Viv & Riley with Dori Freeman

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno’s vibrant and magnetic harmonies shift effortlessly between archaic ballads, classic country and honky tonk, and the best of contemporary Americana, imbuing each story of love, passing time, and heartbreak with a hearty emotional punch.

Raised among a family of musicians in the Blue Ridge Mountains and hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most authentic vocalists to emerge from the hills of southwestern Virginia in recent years,” Dori Freeman is a bonafide Appalachian artist. The singer-songwriter has an eclectic range of influences and the ability to deliver deeply moving vocals in a variety of styles that comprise the Americana genre.