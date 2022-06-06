Virtual Event: Making the Invisible Visible: The Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina, with Ann Miller Woodford

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Making the Invisible Visible with Ann Miller Woodford

Ann Miller Woodford is the author of When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina. In this presentation, Ann will share historic images and discuss some of the significant people, communities and musical traditions that comprise African-American histories in far Western North Carolina, particularly from the 1950s-1960s to the present day.

Location: Registrants will receive a zoom link to the event.

Cost: $10 for museum members with promo code, $15 for general public. Scholarships for BIPOC, seniors, veterans and students are available. Please inquire at svmvolunteer@gmail.com

Registration page: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/wncpast/