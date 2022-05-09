Virtual Event: Exploring the Buncombe County Turnpike through a 19th-Century Artist’s Eyes, with Scott Varn of the Preserving a Picturesque America Project

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum The Old Buncombe Turnpike

Twelve years ago Preserving a Picturesque America (PAPA) was founded with the mission of preserving natural and historic locations through the power of the arts. The organization searches for almost 1000 locations depicted in the original Picturesque America publication. Recently the project found its way to WNC to rediscover the locations depicted in 1873 serial entitled “The French Broad.” This presentation, presented by the project's coordinator Scott Varn, will include the organization’s retracing of the path of the artist who created the original pieces along the original Buncombe Turnpike by foot, horseback and boat. Full of history, adventure, and art you will see how these locations have changed over the last 150 years and what can be done to protect them.