Virginia Writers Club Annual Symposium

Virginia Writers Club 2022 Symposium Theme

Virginia Writers Club annual conference open to both members and nonmembers. Sixteen workshops led by published authors and professionals. Early registration is $55 for members and $65 for nonmembers. After June 30, cost is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Fee includes access to all workshops, symposium booklet, lunch, and two snacks. Register at https://www.virginiawritersclub.org/2022-VWC-Symposium.