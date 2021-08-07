The Virginia Writer's Club Symposium

× Expand Cover design by Janell Your Writing Journey: Shoot for the Stars

The Virginia Writer’s Club is hosting its annual symposium. The event is geared to move an author’s career forward. Please can you post this in the community events section of your magazine.

This year’s theme is Your Writing Journey: Shoot for the Stars

The keynote speaker is Jane Friedman. She has been working in book publishing since the mid-1990s. She offers clear and honest guidance to make the best choices for your career in this rapidly changing industry. Through her books, reporting and classes, she offers you a signal amidst the noise. https://www.janefriedman.com/

In addition to Jane Friedman, there will be sixteen classes/lectures/workshops offered. Listed below are the sixteen guest speakers and the topics they will share.

1. Jack Trammell – Non-Fiction Editing Techniques

2. James Cole – Literary Slapfighting

3. Solveig Eggerz – Storytelling: Gateway into your Writing

4. Cass Morris – Choose, Don’t Presume: Level up your SFF Worldbuilding

5. Elizabeth Spragins – Teaching Your Words to Dance (Poetry)

6. David M Simms – Writing Thrillers – How to Twist High Concept Plots, Memorable Characters, and Settings into Page-Turners.

7. Katharine Gotthardt, John Dutton & Rebecca Sosa – Writing & Marketing Your Children’s Book

8. April Michelle Davis – Critiquing Your First Pages

9. Pamela K Kinney – How You Engage and How Your Signing Table Looks Drives Sales for You

10. Chris Register – Concise Syntax & Clear Prose

11. Susan Williamson – Writing Side Gigs: How to Finance Ink, Paper, and Submission Fees

12. David Godwin – An Introduction to IngramSpark

13. David Kudler – The Power of Where: Place, Settings, and the Hero’s Adventure

14. Jenna Harte – 6 Easy Ways to Massively Improve your Writing

15. Betsy Ashton – Creating and Executing a Book Launch Plan

16. Rick Hodges – “Write Dialogue Like an Expert,” he said.

The symposium will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8.

Registration is required and will open on June 1.

Early bird registration up to July 1: Virginia Writer’s Club members $50.00, non-members $60.00

July 2nd and forward: Writer’s Club members $60.00, non-members $70.00

https://www.virginiawritersclub.org/event-4310798/Registration

Please see the VWC website for details. https://www.virginiawritersclub.org/event-4288005