Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival
Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, Virginia 24521
We are doing it again! 32nd year of this fun filled weekend with garlic, wine, cider, delicious foods, unique artisans, kids area and four stages of live music!
Get your tickets early and save.
* No coolers, bottles, outside alcohol or food. *bags checked.
* No pets - at events
* No tents or canopy
RAIN or SHINE event
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family