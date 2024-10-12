Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival

Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst, Virginia 24521

We are doing it again! 32nd year of this fun filled weekend with garlic, wine, cider, delicious foods, unique artisans, kids area and four stages of live music!

Get your tickets early and save.

* No coolers, bottles, outside alcohol or food. *bags checked.

* No pets - at events

* No tents or canopy

RAIN or SHINE event

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
