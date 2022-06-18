Virginia State Parks History and Culture: Water-Powered Mills at Sky Meadows

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Historic Mount Bleak House at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Over 50 streams and waterways crisscross Fauquier County, once powering nearly 300 mills and providing an important service to local farmers such as Abner Settle. Located in close proximity to Sky Meadows, along Gap Run, were Shearman's Mill, Bosteyon's Mill, and Simper's Mill. Join staff and volunteers, along with the Clarke County Historical Association to learn about the mills of the Crooked Run Valley and their impact on valley life, and hear how Sky Meadows' farm continues to use historic mills today.

$10/car parking fee.