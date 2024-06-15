Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day: The Enslaved Community at Mount Bleak

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Hearth cooking in the Log Cabin

Historic Area.

In 1860, nearly half of Fauquier County's 21,706 residents were enslaved, with fourteen enslaved individuals living at the Mount Bleak Farm. Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff and volunteers. Explore Mount Bleak through a unique tour focused on the enslaved community. Follow your nose toward the log cabin to discover what traditional recipes and stories are being shared around the hearth.

$10/car parking fee.