Virginia's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

Get your best green outfit ready and assemble at 3PM, rain or shine, at the Loop Street parking lot (next to Upper Cuts). We will eat – Irish Soda Bread - We will drink - Green Punch- And- we will be merry while competing in the Ugliest Knees Contest. So all you lads and lassies be sure to wear your kilts. Then we will parade across Ridgeway Street to Jack Mason’s Tavern and Brewery at 400 E. Ridgeway Street to lift a glass in toast to St. Patrick and to each other. Green beverages and St Patrick Day Food specials will be available for your enjoyment. This parade is small in length but large in fun!