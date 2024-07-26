Virginia Highlands Festival
to
Abingdon, VA Town of Abingdon, Virginia
Virginia Highlands Festival
Join us for the 75th Celebration of our annual summer event. You don’t want to miss this!
July 26 - August 4, 2024
With over 200 individual events, the whole family will find something to explore at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Uncover treasures at the Antiques & Vintage Market and shop for unique handcrafted items with our Arts & Crafts exhibitors. Join us for an Outdoor excursion at Hungry Mother State Park and take a walking tour of a local vineyard. Learn all about Appalachian food and history from experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge. Cap it all off with amazing music and dance the night away!