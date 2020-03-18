The annual Virginia Festival of the Book brings readers and writers together for a five-day program of mostly free events including author readings, book signings, panel discussions, programs for children, and more! The 26th annual Festival will be held March 18-22, 2020, in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia. Headlining authors for the 2020 Festival include Jacqueline Woodson, Ian Rankin, Jonathan Eig, and Vashti Harrison, with more to be announced in the lead-up to the big event.