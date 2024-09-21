× Expand Greene County Visitor Cente Virginia Clay Festival 2024 - Poster

Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

35 of the finest clay artists (potters, sculptors & jewelers) from across the state of Virginia will gather in Stanardsville for the annual Virginia Clay Festival.

Come join us on September 21 & 22, 2024 to meet the clay artists, see & purchase their work and learn amazing tricks of the trade at the 3 demonstration tents.

Enjoy the live music of Irish and Old-Time bands next to the outdoor dining area with savory meals and sweet treats from artisan food trucks.

Free event!!!