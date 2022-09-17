Virginia Clay Festival 2022

to

William Monroe High School 148 Monroe Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 22973

Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

35 of the finest clay artists (potters, sculptors & jewelers) from across the state of Virginia will gather in Stanardsville for the annual Virginia Clay Festival.

Come join us on September 17 & 18, 2022 to meet the clay artists, see & purchase their work and learn amazing tricks of the trade at the 3 demonstration tents.

Enjoy the live music of Irish and Old-Time bands next to the outdoor dining area with savory meals and sweet treats from artisan food trucks.

Free event!!!

Info

William Monroe High School 148 Monroe Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 22973
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
4349856663
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-17 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Clay Festival 2022 - 2022-09-18 10:00:00 ical