× Expand Greene County Visitor Center / Noon Whistle Pottery Virginia Clay Festival Poster

Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

35 of the finest clay artists (potters, sculptors & jewelers) from across the state of Virginia will gather in Stanardsville for the annual Virginia Clay Festival.

Come join us on September 21 & 22, 2024 to meet the clay artists, see & purchase their work and learn amazing tricks of the trade at the 3 demonstration tents.

Enjoy the live music of Irish and Old-Time bands next to the outdoor dining area with savory meals and sweet treats from artisan food trucks.

Free event!!!