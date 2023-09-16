× Expand Virginia Clay Festival Virginia Clay Festival

Greene County, VA - On September 16 & 17, 2023, join us in the historic town of Stanardsville for the annual Virginia Clay Festival, an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

Virginia potters, sculptors, and jewelers will be selling their latest work…. ALL IN CLAY! Each artist will give a demonstration showing how to throw pots, sculpt or explain a technique that makes their work unique. Artisan food trucks and live acoustic music will enhance the festival atmosphere.

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Stanardsville is an easy day trip from Charlottesville, Richmond, Staunton, Fredericksburg, Winchester, and the D.C. area.

The Virginia Clay Festival will be held each day from 10 am–5 pm on September 16 & 17 at William Monroe High School cafeteria/common space and school grounds. Free parking at the high school and free admission to the festival.

For more information, visit the FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAclay/) and the Virginia Clay Festival website (www.virginiaclayfestival.com) OR call 434-985-6500 or 434-985-6663 x2.