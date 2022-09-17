× Expand John Pluta with Noon Whistle Pottery Potter at Virginia Clay Festival

Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

35 of the finest clay artists (potters, sculptors & jewelers) from across the state of Virginia will gather in Stanardsville for the annual Virginia Clay Festival.

Come join us on September 17 & 18, 2022 to meet the clay artists, see & purchase their work and learn amazing tricks of the trade at the 3 demonstration tents.

Enjoy the live music of Irish and Old-Time bands next to the outdoor dining area with savory meals and sweet treats from artisan food trucks.

Free event!!!